New traffic signal on Veterans Parkway in southeast Reno

A new traffic signal at Veterans Parkway and Long Meadow Drive in southeast Reno.
A new traffic signal at Veterans Parkway and Long Meadow Drive in southeast Reno.(Regional Transportation Commission)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Transportation Commission activates a new traffic signal Thursday morning at Veterans Parkway and Long Meadow Drive in southeast Reno.

This is almost 1.5 miles north of where Veterans Parkway and Damonte Ranch Parkway intersect and about 5 miles south of where Veterans Parkway and Mira Loma Drive intersect.

“I’m excited to flip the switch on a new traffic signal that will help families, and especially children, feel safer crossing the street to get to and from Cyan Park,” Reno City Council member and RTC Commissioner Oscar Delgado said in a statement. “This new signal will alleviate traffic concerns and improve safety and mobility in this growing area of our community.”

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Increased traffic brought the need for the signal, which cost about $400,000.

