Nevada orders thousands of at-home COVID tests

at-home covid test
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way to Nevada. Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement Thursday afternoon and stated that the tests will be available to those in high need communities.

“Through this surge due to the Omicron variant, we have seen a matching surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. I’ve been working with the team at the State level to ensure we are doing all we can to meet this demand for testing and to build a more sustainable testing model,” Governor Sisolak said during a press conference.

The state has ordered 588,216 Flexflow COVID-19 Antigen home tests which are expected to arrive toward the end of the month. The first deliveries will reportedly be made to community partners that will help ensure the tests reach Nevadans as quickly as possible.

More information can be found on the Nevada Health Response website. The site will be updated as more information comes in. Additional COVID-19 testing can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org.

