Nevada goes cold in the first half, loses first conference game of season 85-70 to Boise State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada, seeing its first on-court action since New Year’s Day, was dealt its first Mountain West loss Wednesday night, falling, 85-70, to visiting Boise State.

The Pack (7-6, 1-1 MW) shot just 29.6 percent (8-for-27) in the first half, and stared down a 14-point deficit at the break. Although Nevada cut it to seven early in the second half, Boise State (11-4, 2-0 MW) ran off seven-straight points to thwart a Wolf Pack rally and hold on the rest of the way.

Grant Sherfield scored 26 points to lead the Wolf Pack, adding seven assists while going 11-for-12 from the line.

But Boise State answered with the combo of Marcus Shaver Jr. and Emmanuel Akot, who combined for 51 points, with Shaver Jr. netting a game-high 28 and Akot 23. Each hit four 3-pointers while Shaver Jr. finished the night 10-of-14 from the field.

Each team was coming off of a layoff of nearly two weeks entering Wednesday, and the first 15 minutes of the contest showed that, as the teams combined for just 41 points. But the Broncos, which shot 50 percent (30-for-60) on the night, heated up as Akot scored eight-straight points to expand a seven-point lead to 15 at 32-17 with four minutes to go in the half.

Sherfield’s triple to end the half brought the Pack to 41-27, and the Pack opened the second half looking like it would steal the momentum. Boise State head coach Leon Rice was called for a technical foul just over a minute into the period, with Sherfield hitting both free throws to make it a 10-point game, and Desmond Cambridge Jr., who finished with 14 points, drilling a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to make it 41-34 and get the Lawlor crowd going.

But Shaver Jr. responded with a triple of his own, with Akot and Abu Kigab adding two points each as the Broncos scored seven-straight to get their lead back to 14.

The Pack got within nine at 55-46 with 13:30 to go, but that would be the last time it was within single digits.

Nevada continues its three-games-in-six-days stretch with the halfway point Saturday, taking on Air Force at 2 p.m. PT at the Academy.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.