Nevada candidate Fiore seeks Trump’s favor with Florida TV spot

In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in Henderson, Nev. In her quest to be Nevada's next governor, Las Vegas city councilwoman Fiore has been spending thousands on television ads. But instead of airing them only in the Las Vegas media market to be seen by millions of voters, she's also targeting an audience of one. Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Fla., media market likely so they can be seen by former President Trump at Mar-A-Lago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By SAM METZ/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas city councilwoman has been spending thousands on television ads in her quest to be Nevada’s next governor.

But Michele Fiore isn’t only airing those ads to be seen by millions of Nevada voters. She’s also targeting an audience of one in faraway Florida.

Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce media market, likely so they can be seen by former President Donald Trump at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

Her efforts reflect how Trump remains an enduring influence in the GOP whose endorsement is heavily sought by candidates in primary elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

