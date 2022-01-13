Advertisement

Local fitness program for cancer survivors prepares for second year

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Providing a safe space for cancer survivors. The Evoke Warriors fitness program is about to gear up for year number two.

This program helps men and women who have or are battling cancer, take back their lives. Those who join pay nothing, which is why business sponsor support is just as crucial. “Between the trainers, the life coaching, the nutritional help, the time in the gym, all of that. We figured out its between 2500 to 3,000 dollars for the six month program per participant and every bit of that was donated last year,” Founder Mena Spodobalski explains.

Applications open February 1 and interviews will start in March. Twenty participants will be selected. If your business wants to sponsor an athlete or donate to these efforts, head to https://www.evokewarriors.org/. This is also where you can apply.

