Health Link enrollment deadline looms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year’s open enrollment to sign up for health insurance through the state exchange began November 1, 2021.

Since then, a record number of Nevadans have signup up for health care coverage by using ‘Health Link.”

“Compared to our second highest year that was 91,000, right now Nevada Health Link is seeing 98,000 enrollees,” says Janel Davis, Nevada Health Link Communications Officer. “So last year was about 89,000 so we are increasing. And that shows the market is competitive, and these plans are needed, and people are taking their health seriously,” she says.

Davis says many of the people who sign up are simply renewing their plans from 2021. But there are new enrollees. Either way with the “American Rescue Plan” federal subsidies are available to approximately 90% of those enrolled for health insurance through “Health Link.”

But Davis says there is more.

“If you received unemployment at all, even if just for one week, in 2021, you are automatically eligible to receive a zero-dollar plan,” she says.

Davis says plans can be perused anonymously. For those who find a plan they like, they can enroll themselves, or ask a broker for help. Enrollment can be done in-person, it can be done on-line or even through Zoom. An 800 number is also available.

However, be warned, there is an official state-run site.

Other programs which may look like Health Link may not contain state approved or federally subsidized plans. Those who are fooled will not get the coverage they want. They certainly won’t get their money’s worth.

Health Link will not make contact unless it is requested.

A phone call from someone trying to sell you insurance from out-of-state?

Davis says that’s a red flag.

This year’s enrollment period ends Saturday January 15, 2022 at midnight. https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.