Great Basin Brewing Company hosts fundraiser for Paige Williams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Basin Brewing Company will be hosting an emergency medical benefit in support of a local woman- Paige Williams. Paige and her daughter Brooke Williams were vacationing in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. On the day they were leaving, Paige was rushed to the hospital after experiencing heart arrhythmias and going into cardiac arrest.

The family spent over a week in the Vallarta Medical Center with Paige on a ventilator. Paige was able to get back to the states to receive the care she needs at a hospital in San Diego, California. Brooke has stayed by her side along with her aunt.

Due to the expensive hospital stays and insurance not being covered in a foreign country, the bills are piling up for Brooke and her mom. The community can help by visiting Great Basin Brewing Company from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. . A portion of the proceeds will go to the family as Paige receives medical care from specialty emergency physicians.

Lisa Temple, a family friend shared what it means for the community to give back to Brooke and Paige during this time,

“It’s important for us to remember we’re all just a tragedy away from something major taking us down in life and I know that Paige and Brooke are the types of people who would do anything for me, and I am so glad the world is showing me at this moment that it will do anything for them too,” Temple said.

If people are unable to attend either Great Basin location today, there is a GoFundMe page to help give back.

