Advertisement

Golden Beer Can: Budweiser launches Willy Wonka-inspired contest with $1 million prize

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.(Anheuser-Busch)
By Kelsee Ward and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Budweiser is giving everyone a chance to feel like Charlie in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” by launching a nationwide contest with a $1 million prize.

Instead of a Golden Ticket, Anheiser-Busch has instead scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer across the country. Anyone who finds one of the lucky cans after buying a case can enter the Live Like a King Sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Another way to enter involves going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a check to a single winner after a random drawing which will take place Feb. 21. The sweepstakes go from now until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

Tom Griffin takes a nose swab to administer himself a COVID-19 test during a preview of a...
Vegas hospitals struggle with staffing amid latest surge
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel
The alleged "fentanyl mom"
New Charges For 'Fentanyl Mom'