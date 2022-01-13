‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The local woman arrested last month after her 9-month-old child ingested the dangerous opioid fentanyl is facing a new charge.

Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Marie Irvin’s arrest this week once again followed an unexpected encounter..

A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy was accompanying animal control officers on a call to remove an aggressive dog from a home on Carville Drive in northeast Reno.

Passing a parked vehicle in a driveway, he saw a man and a woman in the front seat hunched over a piece of tin foil and a lighter which, he said, they immediately tried to get rid of.

He recognized Elizabeth Irvin from an incident in south Reno in November when she had called paramedics to her home when she found her child unresponsive. He had ingested fentanyl. Paramedics revived him with an anti-opiate drug and he was taken to the hospital.

She was booked on a list of charges including possession and child endangerment. She was later accused of smuggling some of the drug into her cell causing a hazmat incident.

She now faces a new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

