Advertisement

‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge

By Ed Pearce
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The local woman arrested last month after her 9-month-old child ingested the dangerous opioid fentanyl is facing a new charge.

Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Marie Irvin’s arrest this week once again followed an unexpected encounter..

A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy was accompanying animal control officers on a call to remove an aggressive dog from a home on Carville Drive in northeast Reno.

Passing a parked vehicle in a driveway, he saw a man and a woman in the front seat hunched over a piece of tin foil and a lighter which, he said, they immediately tried to get rid of.

He recognized Elizabeth Irvin from an incident in south Reno in November when she had called paramedics to her home when she found her child unresponsive. He had ingested fentanyl. Paramedics revived him with an anti-opiate drug and he was taken to the hospital.

She was booked on a list of charges including possession and child endangerment. She was later accused of smuggling some of the drug into her cell causing a hazmat incident.

She now faces a new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

The alleged "fentanyl mom"
New Charges For 'Fentanyl Mom'
Rico Wiggins, left and center, and Christy Pasillas.
Carson City SO seeks missing woman
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Personal trainer has tips for keeping New Years resolutions
Turning your fitness resolution into a habit