Carson sheriff warns of scam to demand payment to avoid arrest

Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.(CCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam where a person poses as a sheriff’s office employee who demands payment or the person who got the call will be arrested.

The scammer uses the name of a sheriff’s office employee and demands payment in iTunes cards or other hard-to-trace gift cards.

‘The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will never contact you and demand payment in order to avoid an arrest,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. " If you receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a Carson City Sheriff’s Office employee who is demanding payment over the telephone, it is a scam, hang up.”

People can go to the sheriff’s office and ask if they have warrants for their arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

