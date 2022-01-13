Advertisement

Carson City schools closed Thursday and Friday

Carson City School District logo.
Carson City School District logo.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City School District is closing all schools Thursday and Friday due to a surge in illness that strained staff.

School is closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday so classes will not resume until Tuesday.

The closure is due to a surge in COVID-19, influenza and any other illness, the school district said in a statement.

Parents, families and staff should conduct self-screenings daily and if anyone has symptoms they should remain home, the school district said.

All schools will be cleaned and sanitized during the closure. No meals will be served.

More information: https://www.carsoncityschools.com/.

