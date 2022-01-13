Advertisement

Carson City SO seeks missing woman

Rico Wiggins, left and center, and Christy Pasillas.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding missing 34-year-old Christy Pasillas, who may be endangered.

Pasillas was last seen by her family in Carson City on Jan. 8.

She may be with her ex-boyfriend, Rico Wiggins, who may be driving a 2012 to 2015 silver Toyota RAV4.

The sheriff’s office described Pasillas as 5 feet, 7 inches, 132 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a flower tattoo on the left side of her head.

The sheriff’s office described Wiggins as 6 feet, 1 inch, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. There is a warrant to arrest him for contempt of court.

Anyone with information is asked to call, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Sgt. Craig Lowe 775-283-7815, or dispatch 775-887-2007

