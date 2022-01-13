Advertisement

California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in...
Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego on Feb. 10, 2016. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By DON THOMPSON/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California’s governor has rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the slaying shook the world in 1968.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday rejected a recommendation from a two-person panel of parole commissioners.

Newsom said Sirhan, now 77, poses an unreasonable public safety threat.

Kennedy, the U.S. senator from New York, was killed moments after he claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary.

The parole panel’s recommendation in August split the iconic Kennedy family. The panel said Sirhan should be released after 15 previous denials.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Fundraiser for woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Health Link website
Health Link enrollment deadline looms
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Carson sheriff warns of scam to demand payment to avoid arrest
at-home covid test
Nevada orders thousands of at-home COVID tests