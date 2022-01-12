WCHD launches text and email notification system for COVID-19 tracing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is launching an automated text messaging and email notification system to update residents who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, health leaders are working to notify people in Washoe County more quickly. Residents will receive instructions about what to do if they are a close contact, and the notifications will only be sent to adults who are 18 and older.

According to WCHD, on January 11 it reported the most cases in a day during the pandemic with 1,024, which breaks the record set on January 6 of 1,011.

To learn more, visit Washoe County’s COVID-19 site here.

