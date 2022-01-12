Advertisement

WCHD launches text and email notification system for COVID-19 tracing

Washoe County released new information about its reopening plan and the potential for COVID-19...
Washoe County released new information about its reopening plan and the potential for COVID-19 restrictions to ease.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is launching an automated text messaging and email notification system to update residents who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, health leaders are working to notify people in Washoe County more quickly. Residents will receive instructions about what to do if they are a close contact, and the notifications will only be sent to adults who are 18 and older.

According to WCHD, on January 11 it reported the most cases in a day during the pandemic with 1,024, which breaks the record set on January 6 of 1,011.

To learn more, visit Washoe County’s COVID-19 site here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

Vaccine clinics to be held in Reno, Carson City on Wednesday, January 12.
COVID-19 vaccination clinics available on Wednesday in Reno, Carson City
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Washoe County School District
WCSD shorten COVID isolation period to five days
Empty shelf of at home COVID tests
Is there a local answer to COVID rapid test shortage?