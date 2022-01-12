Advertisement

Senate Bill 103: Prohibiting dog breed discrimination from insurance companies

A new law in Nevada that prohibits dog discrimination with some insurance(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:38 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dog owners with certain breed types now have fewer challenges to face when it comes to housing and insurance. Dogs like Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, or any large breed of dog are not accepted in apartments or traditionally more affordable housing.

Senate Bill 103 now states, “Insurers will no longer be able to use a breed of a dog to refuse to issue; cancel; refuse to renew; or increase the premium or rate of a policy of insurance based on a specific breed of dog or mixture of breed of dogs.”

Before this bill went into effect the first of the year, dog owners would have to find a property that accepts their pet, pay additional insurance costs, or in some cases have to surrender their dog to a shelter.

Rebecca Goff, the Clinical Manager at the Nevada Humane Society shared what this bill means when it comes to their shelter,

“I was able to testify both at the different hearings about this bill and how this bill would benefit the Nevada Humane Society and our community as a whole. We’re here to serve the homeless animals of our community, we’re here to serve the people of our community. Our goal is to help keep animals with their families and this bill is going to help do that,” Goff said.

Christian Pacheco is a dog owner of a Pit Bull in the Reno area, and finding a place to live that accepted his dog was a challenge he faced this past year. Pacheco explained what the process was like for him,

“I had to put my dog above anything else while finding a complex that accepts him. It’s a little pricier in comparison to other complexes, you know the money is a huge part playing into finding a home,” Pacheco said.

An insurance company is still able to refuse, increase the rate of insurance, cancel only in the case that the dog is dangerous or vicious. Insurers must now have that language in their policies and can still have the option to not consider a dog on their property as well.

The public document on this new law can be found here.

