Reno Fire knocks down trailer fire in Panther Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a single-mobile home fire that broke out early Wednesday Morning.

The battalion chief says the call came in around 5:55 a.m. and crews were called to the Panther Valley RV Park on Newport Lane.

Crews arrived to find half of the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, and no one was inside. The fire was quickly put out, reportedly in a matter of minutes.

According to the battalion chief, the owner of the trailer escaped the home before any serious damage was done, and was transported to Renown for partial burn injuries to the upper-body.

Investigators say the flames damaged the back-end of the trailer where the bedroom sat, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation

