Advertisement

Reno City Council to consider downtown alcohol ordinance

Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At its Wednesday meeting, The Reno City Council will consider an ordinance placing new restrictions on alcohol sales in the downtown area.

The proposal would expand the city’s Downtown Safe Scape Area. The ordinance would apply within that zone as well as in a 1,000-foot buffer zone surrounding it. A buffer zone would also be created within 1,000 feet of E. Fourth Street between downtown Reno and Galletti Way.

Stores within the area would not be allowed to sell packaged alcoholic beverages in single-serving containers. They would also be required to dedicated at least 10 percent of their floor space to fresh or frozen perishable foods and have a security guard on duty any hours they’re open between midnight at 5:00 a.m.

City leaders say the goal of the ordinance is to reduce public intoxication in the downtown area.

Wednesday’s City Council meeting gets underway at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

Fashion through the decades! That’s the theme of a charity show to benefit Advocates to End...
Fashion show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence
1-11-22
Reno non-profit receives $10K from Washoe County to battle human trafficking
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Empty store shelf of at home COVID test
Is there a local answer to COIVD rapid test shortage?