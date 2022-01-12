Reno City Council to consider downtown alcohol ordinance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At its Wednesday meeting, The Reno City Council will consider an ordinance placing new restrictions on alcohol sales in the downtown area.

The proposal would expand the city’s Downtown Safe Scape Area. The ordinance would apply within that zone as well as in a 1,000-foot buffer zone surrounding it. A buffer zone would also be created within 1,000 feet of E. Fourth Street between downtown Reno and Galletti Way.

Stores within the area would not be allowed to sell packaged alcoholic beverages in single-serving containers. They would also be required to dedicated at least 10 percent of their floor space to fresh or frozen perishable foods and have a security guard on duty any hours they’re open between midnight at 5:00 a.m.

City leaders say the goal of the ordinance is to reduce public intoxication in the downtown area.

Wednesday’s City Council meeting gets underway at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.