Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by train east of downtown Reno

A woman was killed after being hit by a train on Sage Street in Reno, Nev. on Jan. 11, 2022.
A woman was killed after being hit by a train on Sage Street in Reno, Nev. on Jan. 11, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was killed after being hit by a train east of downtown Reno Tuesday night. The incident was reported just before 10:00 p.m. near Sage Street and Commercial Row. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Sage and Sutro Streets are closed as investigators work to determine how the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council to consider downtown alcohol ordinance
Fashion through the decades! That’s the theme of a charity show to benefit Advocates to End...
Fashion show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence
1-11-22
Reno non-profit receives $10K from Washoe County to battle human trafficking
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather