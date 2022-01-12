Pedestrian hit by train east of downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was killed after being hit by a train east of downtown Reno Tuesday night. The incident was reported just before 10:00 p.m. near Sage Street and Commercial Row. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Sage and Sutro Streets are closed as investigators work to determine how the incident happened.

