Northern Nevada Medical Center postpones some surgeries due to COVID-19

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Beginning Thursday, Northern Nevada Medical Center will postpone scheduled, non-emergency inpatient surgical cases due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital called it temporary but gave no estimate when it will end.

The postponements are needed “to better accommodate the high volume of patients presenting to our emergency departments,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We understand these changes are difficult for patients and family members and want to assure our patients that we are working closely with their providers to reschedule procedures,” NNMC said in a statement.

The hospital urged people to be up to date on their vaccines and booster shots.

“The current variant is more contagious than other variants and we appreciate the community’s support so we can continue providing care to all patients,” NNMC said.

