Local blood donors desperately needed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Garrett Moses says he tries to be a regular blood donor here at Vitaliant. But as is for most of us, life gets in the way. But on this day, he was happy to take an hour of his time and donate a pint of blood.

What he didn’t know.

“Yea, I didn’t know there was a nationwide shortage. But that definitely impacts my decision,” says Garrett.

Call it great timing for Garrett, and the best part, having B positive blood he has a rare blood type. And it’s appreciated by those who need it. And there are a lot of people who can benefit from the blood types donated here.

“It could be cancer patients, it could be victims of car accidents, surgery patients. Complications from childbirth,” says Scott Edward, Vitalant Reno Recruitment Manager. “There are just large varieties of stories that we hear going on every day behind the scenes. So, it is our silent heroes, our blood donors that we rely on for that,” says Edward.

While the accidents and surgeries have not come to a stop, the amount of donated blood has come to a slow trickle. The weather in December locally, as well as concern about the Omicron virus and influenza have meant cancellations of both remote blood drives as well as individual donations. Edward says here they are two months behind the average number of donations.

The blood collected can stay locally. But Vitalant has other operations in the region and can share the blood when needed.

Appointments can be made on line, and it takes about an hour to give blood.

https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwp3Fiayt9QIV6u3mCh1wzwHPEAAYASABEgJ1k_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

