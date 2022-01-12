Advertisement

Fashion show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence

Fashion through the decades! That’s the theme of a charity show to benefit Advocates to End...
Fashion through the decades! That’s the theme of a charity show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence in Carson City.(Sierra Academy of Style)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fashion through the decades! That’s the theme of a charity show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence in Carson City.

Students at the Sierra Academy of Style chose the agency, with the goal to raise $5,000 to support survivors. Sierra Academy will then match the final total. Its happening Saturday January 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door and VIP costs $15, which you’ll have to request ahead of time. You can call the beauty school at 775-885-7417.

Lisa Lee, Executive Director of the Advocates to End Domestic Violence says the event is right on time to meet the needs of its clients, adding, “We have an emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence here in Carson City and we have 51 beds, so we can offer survivors and their children up to five months so this is crucially needed this time of year for us.”

Anthony Gayner, Director of Education at the academy tells us, “When we opened almost five years ago, our goal was to make sure we were a staple in this community and that we do everything we could to give back.”

If you are uncomfortable attending in person, you can drop off cash and checks to support the non-profit, or diapers, paper towels, toilet paper and other household goods needed at the emergency shelter.

Just head to https://www.aedv.org/ to connect or learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council to consider downtown alcohol ordinance
1-11-22
Reno non-profit receives $10K from Washoe County to battle human trafficking
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Empty store shelf of at home COVID test
Is there a local answer to COIVD rapid test shortage?