Fashion show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fashion through the decades! That’s the theme of a charity show to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence in Carson City.

Students at the Sierra Academy of Style chose the agency, with the goal to raise $5,000 to support survivors. Sierra Academy will then match the final total. Its happening Saturday January 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door and VIP costs $15, which you’ll have to request ahead of time. You can call the beauty school at 775-885-7417.

Lisa Lee, Executive Director of the Advocates to End Domestic Violence says the event is right on time to meet the needs of its clients, adding, “We have an emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence here in Carson City and we have 51 beds, so we can offer survivors and their children up to five months so this is crucially needed this time of year for us.”

Anthony Gayner, Director of Education at the academy tells us, “When we opened almost five years ago, our goal was to make sure we were a staple in this community and that we do everything we could to give back.”

If you are uncomfortable attending in person, you can drop off cash and checks to support the non-profit, or diapers, paper towels, toilet paper and other household goods needed at the emergency shelter.

Just head to https://www.aedv.org/ to connect or learn more.

