COVID-19 vaccination clinics available on Wednesday in Reno, Carson City

Vaccine clinics to be held in Reno, Carson City on Wednesday, January 12.
Vaccine clinics to be held in Reno, Carson City on Wednesday, January 12.
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are a few opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot Wednesday in both Reno and Carson City.

Sage Ridge School is hosting a clinic for anyone five years or older and booster will be available for anyone 12 years or older. It is open to the community with no registration required. It’s happening from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 2515 Crossbow Court in the school’s gym.

Also in Reno, The Boys and Girls Club is hosting a clinic for anyone five years or older at 2680 E. 9th Street. Vaccines will be available from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. To make an appointment, visit the scheduler here.

In Carson City, a clinic is being held at the School-based Health Center at 604 W. Musser Street behind Gleason School. Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses as well as boosters will be available to individuals aged 5 years and above. Flu vaccinations will be offered to those 6 months and older.

It’s happening from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. No appointment is necessary.

