WCSO deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey brimmed cap, red bandana, and a navy blue “California...
The suspect was last seen wearing a grey brimmed cap, red bandana, and a navy blue "California Golden Bears" hooded sweatshirt.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect in an early morning armed robbery. Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station near the corner of Sun Valley Boulevard and W. First Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Employees told deputies that a man walked into the convenience store and threatened them with a machete. The suspect reportedly took the cash register and left on foot. No one was hurt during the robbery, and during a search of the area, deputies found items from the cash register along with the machete used by the suspect.

Employees told deputies that a man walked into the convenience store and threatened them with a...
Employees told deputies that a man walked into the convenience store and threatened them with a machete.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is described as a short white man with a small build. He was last seen wearing a grey brimmed cap, red bandana, and a navy blue “California Golden Bears” hooded sweatshirt with “Cal” printed on the left sleeve. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

