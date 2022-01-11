Advertisement

Reno MLK celebration postponed

(WBTV File)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society is postponing its upcoming celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. In a statement from NNBCAS, officials state that the event will not be held on January 17 because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in northern Nevada. Leaders say the decision was made in the interest of public safety because the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and they’re concerned with hosting a large gathering right now.

Organizers are planning to hold the event in February in conjunction with Black History Month, and may also offer a live stream online. Guests who have already purchased a ticket can use it toward admission to the future celebration.

