Reno man arrested in connection with home burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is behind bars after he was caught trying to sell stolen property. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Cold Springs on Sunday for a reported burglary that happened several days earlier. The victim told investigators that his golf clubs were stolen (valued at $1,200) and that someone was selling them on a social media marketplace.

Deputies reportedly arranged to meet with the person selling the clubs later that day. The seller was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Cornell of Reno. During the investigation, deputies located more stolen property in Cornell’s possession, including two compound bows, a laptop, two electric stun devices, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators also reportedly found probable cause to arrest Cornell in connection with a vehicle burglary in the Virginia Foothills in November 2021.

Anyone with information related to either investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

