Reno man arrested in connection with home burglary

Jeffrey Cornell was arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen property online.
Jeffrey Cornell was arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen property online.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is behind bars after he was caught trying to sell stolen property. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Cold Springs on Sunday for a reported burglary that happened several days earlier. The victim told investigators that his golf clubs were stolen (valued at $1,200) and that someone was selling them on a social media marketplace.

Deputies reportedly arranged to meet with the person selling the clubs later that day. The seller was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Cornell of Reno. During the investigation, deputies located more stolen property in Cornell’s possession, including two compound bows, a laptop, two electric stun devices, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators also reportedly found probable cause to arrest Cornell in connection with a vehicle burglary in the Virginia Foothills in November 2021.

Anyone with information related to either investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

