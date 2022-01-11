Advertisement

Pandemic leads to many office buildings changing their setups

Office buildings like this one are undergoing changes that are becoming a trend
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s no secret that COVID has changed the way a lot of people work.

And local buildings like the one at the corner of S Virginia St. and California Ave. are undergoing changes.

“You are going to see more auditoriums and more conference rooms,” said Chase Houston of Commercial Real Estate Company NAI Alliance.

He says in addition to looking for shorter, more flexible leases, a big change has been a lot of walls are coming down in buildings like this to allow for more open space.

With employees working remotely more often, collaboration tends to become the priority when they are in the office – and therefore more open spaces are needed.

“The head down work is done at home the collaborative work is done at the office. Now,” he mentioned.

Houston says changes like this are happening in four different office buildings they operate in the downtown area.

