New traffic signals to be activated along U.S. 50A in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will activate two new traffic signals on Thursday, January 13 on Alternate U.S. 50 at River Ranch Road and Nevada Pacific Parkway in Fernley. According to NDOT, the goal is to enhance traffic flow and safety. Signal poles have been installed and drivers should prepare for brief travel delays on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as traffic is stopped for signal mast arms to be installed over highway lanes. Eastbound U.S. 50A travel lanes will also be reduced to one lane during the same time. So, look out for a speed limit reduction and minor delays through the work zone.

The new signals at both intersections will also be activated. The Nevada Pacific Parkway traffic signal is being built as a four-leg signal to accommodate future planned completion of the road to connect to U.S. 50A. NDOT officials say traffic has steadily increased on the highway from an average of 10,500 vehicles daily in 2014 to 13,000 vehicles daily in 2019. Traffic entering U.S. 50 at the existing intersections is anticipated to increase more than 150 percent within the next 15 years. The new traffic signals are projected to cut crashes by as much as 40 percent in part by providing additional turn opportunities between the highway and side streets.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.

