Nevada Museum of Art celebrates Black history

Grab your family and check out Summer of Soul: A Look at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival in Downtown Reno.(Nevada Museum of Art)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Nevada Museum of Art’s newest exhibition features select album covers from influential Black musicians and artists who continue to inspire music today. The exhibition is organized and presented by the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society or NNBCAS.

“I learned so much about these artists and the social impact that they had on music at the time in the 1960s. Every song that was sang had a message behind it. I picked up a lot. I learned a lot from doing this,” Christa Bell with NNBCAS tells us.

You can listen to audio samples from albums by using QR codes and personal cell phones. Featured albums include My Whole World Ended by David Ruffin, The Essential by Nina Simone, Everybody Needs Love by Gladys Knight & the Pips and The Age of Aquarius by The 5th Dimension.

On Saturday, January 15, the museum is offering a free screening of the award-winning documentary. It is open to the public, you can register for the screening and learn more at https://www.nevadaart.org/.

The exhibit is available to view until February 27.

