Neon Line District to bring new amenities to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new Neon Line District will bring pedestrian skyways, a non-gaming hotel, zipline, and new restaurants to the western part of downtown Reno.

Jacobs Entertainment provided an update on the project Monday night.

The project will also include affordable housing. Jeff Jacobs said the company will be contributing land valued at $15 million to the Reno Housing Authority for workforce housing. It will include about 850 units to start.

Jacobs says he wants local leaders to “have some skin in the game” and offer additional land to reach a total of a thousand affordable housing units, about 650 square-feet each.

The district will also include about 1,600 new parking spaces.

“The idea is teachers, clerks, employees in the casinos who want to live downtown, who work downtown,” said Jacobs. “This gives them an opportunity.”

When the Neon Line District is complete, it could have as many as 3,000 total housing units.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.