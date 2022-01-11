Advertisement

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges develops resources for child human trafficking

New resources for court staff to better serve their community
New resources for court staff to better serve their community
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new resource has been developed for court staff to help them better serve the community. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges is providing an eight-part webinar.

This program ensures judges can go beyond the surface of youth behaviors and understand what is best for youth. The Resource Center for Courts on Child Sex Trafficking will provide skills for judges to learn as well as prepare court systems to be trauma-responsive to these situations.

Cheri Ely, Program Director of Juvenile Justice, NCJFCJ, mentioned how this program makes a difference for communities nationwide,

“We want to make sure we’re eliminating that problem by creating avenues in the justice system to make sure survivors are let out of that life and in safe and secure environments- that they are addressing their trauma and receiving services so that they can go to school complete their education and become productive members of the community,” Ely said.

This resource program was developed in Reno and by the oldest judicial membership organization in the nation. The series is not only available to court staff, but anyone who would like to educate themselves on the legal side of human trafficking can participate.

For more information on the program or additional resources, click here.

