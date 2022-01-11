Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

