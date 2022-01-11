Advertisement

Fentanyl-laced street drugs: A deadly, hidden threat

Authorities took in Fentanyl, meth, cash and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Red Lake.
Authorities took in Fentanyl, meth, cash and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Red Lake.(Red Lake, MN Police Dept.)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:08 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Local law enforcement agencies are issuing a warning to those using street drugs: Your next ‘hit’ may contain an unexpected, but deadly dose pf fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Fifty to 100 times more powerful than morphine, it’s medically approved for treating severe pain. In the illegal drug trade it has emerged in recent years as a growing and often hidden threat. It’s used to increase the effect of other drugs increasingly with deadly results.

“From January 2021 to September 2021, 201 overdose related deaths in Washoe County alone,” says Washoe County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Zirkle, “Fifty four of those deaths were fenanyl related.”

It’s often shown up in counterfeit prescription pills, but recently it’s been showing up in common street drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine. This latest trend, says Zirkle, is particularly worrisome.

“People are out there believing they are using street drugs that they’ve been using for many years and they might wind up with a batch that’s been laced with fentanyl causing an overdose death.”

Zirkle says most fentanyl comes through our southern border. A small amount can boost the high of a batch of another drug. So, for the habitual user each hit is a little like playing Russian Roulette. something for which they and their loved ones should be prepared.

“If you are a drug user or you know a drug user or a loved one is addicted to drugs, just be aware that you can get narcan or naloxone which is a drug that’s used that’s used to counteract the effects of opioid overdose. If you don’t use this naloxone or narcan quickly you can die from what you believed was cocaine or methamphetamine.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Jeffrey Cornell was arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen property online.
Reno man arrested in connection with home burglary
Jeff Anderson conducts snow survey 1 of 2022
Snowpack sits at 185% of normal following first survey of 2022
Northern Nevada law enforcement, Bethel AME Church come together for National Law Enforcement...
Northern Nevada law enforcement, Bethel AME Church come together for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day