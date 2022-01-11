Betting on CFP National Championship a popular endeavor at Atlantis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alabama or Georgia?

The 2022 College Football National Championship was Monday night and that had a number of people coming to the Atlantis Sportsbook trying to win some money.

“Looks like it’s going to be a close game. I’m looking for Alabama to pull it out at the end,” said bettor Mark Churchman.

Both teams entered the contest with identical records of 13-1.

But one loss holds more weight than the other.

Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game in December.

The numbers for Monday’s Natty at the book caught bettors eyes. Despite losing by 17 to the Crimson Tide the Bulldogs were either 1.5 or 3-point favorites depending on when someone placed their bet.

Atlantis’s Corporate Director of Race and Sports, Marc Nelson, weighed in on the numbers at the book and line adjustments just hours before kickoff.

“Sometimes outcomes of previous events don’t necessarily correlate to what might happen in the next event,” he said. “Georgia’s defense is very, very good - one of the best ever. We think it’s going to be a lot closer.”

The most popular bet was the Alabama moneyline at plus-135 - meaning an outright win by the Tide would get a bettor $135 per $100 wagered.

“You get a lot of people who come out and only make two or three bets a year and they find out they can make more money on the moneyline than the return on the point line,” said Nelson.

It’s no secret SEC powers like Bama and UGA have been in the title game mix for years.

Nelson wouldn’t say if seeing the same teams over and over again has affected business.

“Until somebody steps up and beats some of these guys what are you supposed to do? They’re beating the teams that are put in front of them. It is what it is.”

At the Atlantis the National Championship’s betting popularity rivals that of the NBA Finals.

