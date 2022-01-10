Snowpack sits at 185% of normal following first survey of 2022

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - There has been a big jump in our area’s snowpack.

“We have almost twice as much as normal,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.

The first snow survey of the year was conducted on Monday at the SNOTEL site located inside Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, and it was almost a record December.

“At this site not a full record but really close,” Anderson stated.

The snowpack sits at 185% or normal. At the Mt. Rose site the snow is 7.5 feet deep and contains more than two feet of water content, something much needed after a very dry 2021.

“A lot of our reservoir storage got used up last year,” Anderson said. “Lake Tahoe even went under its natural rim just briefly.”

A big reason for the high water content in the snow comes from heavy rain in October. Wet soil under the snow will result in more of the snowmelt running off into lakes and rivers instead of getting absorbed into the ground.

Anderson emphasizes it is a great start, but notes that we are still in a drought and hopes more storms are on the horizon.

We’ll find out more on the second snow survey of the year one month from now.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.