Advertisement

Snowpack sits at 185% of normal following first survey of 2022

Jeff Anderson conducts snow survey 1 of 2022
Jeff Anderson conducts snow survey 1 of 2022(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - There has been a big jump in our area’s snowpack.

“We have almost twice as much as normal,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.

The first snow survey of the year was conducted on Monday at the SNOTEL site located inside Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, and it was almost a record December.

“At this site not a full record but really close,” Anderson stated.

The snowpack sits at 185% or normal. At the Mt. Rose site the snow is 7.5 feet deep and contains more than two feet of water content, something much needed after a very dry 2021.

“A lot of our reservoir storage got used up last year,” Anderson said. “Lake Tahoe even went under its natural rim just briefly.”

A big reason for the high water content in the snow comes from heavy rain in October. Wet soil under the snow will result in more of the snowmelt running off into lakes and rivers instead of getting absorbed into the ground.

Anderson emphasizes it is a great start, but notes that we are still in a drought and hopes more storms are on the horizon.

We’ll find out more on the second snow survey of the year one month from now.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno

Latest News

Jeffrey Cornell was arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen property online.
Reno man arrested in connection with home burglary
Northern Nevada law enforcement, Bethel AME Church come together for National Law Enforcement...
Northern Nevada law enforcement, Bethel AME Church come together for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Nevada law enforcement focus on distracted driving in January
Mono County, Calif., logo
Mammoth Unified School District closed temporarily due to COVID concerns