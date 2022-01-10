Advertisement

Rebuilding Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort

A skier relaxes on a chair lift as he climbs the mountain at the Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort...
A skier relaxes on a chair lift as he climbs the mountain at the Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort near Echo Summit, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014. A overnight storm brought several inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to Northern California. (AP Photo/)(AP)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:51 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort works to reopen after the damage from the Caldor Fire and back-to-back winter storms. This past summer, the resort began preparation for winter, however, the fire made its way through and caused a major setback.

The crews working on the mountain are facing challenges they never thought they would ever experience. The Caldor Fire damaged many structures and even if some parts of the resort did not seem to be touched by the fire, they had to be replaced due to being melted at their core. Sierra at Tahoe is working against the winter elements-having to plow and blow through multiple feet of snow from previous winter storms.

A major challenge they are facing is tree mitigation. These trees are buried in snow, so the process of getting to the base of the trees is an additional step Sierra has to take. With the abundance of snow comes avalanche mitigation, crews are having to compact snow themselves by taking to the mountain to make fresh tracks while staying safe in the process.

Katie Hunter, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Sierra at Tahoe mentioned this experience has been something no one in the industry has faced before. She described Sierra at Tahoe being the blueprint to overcoming this obstacle. Hunter shared what progress looks like for the mountain as they hope to open early this year,

“The crew that is there have all these different milestones they like to hit every day. You see them come into work and there’s this level of inspiration that they’re not just coming in to like, I’m here to clock in and clock out, they are like they know they are building something. The crews have this amazing purpose and because of it, the progress we have made is substantial,” Hunter said.

Sierra at Tahoe has received help from other resorts including Palisades and Mammoth in their rebuilding efforts. After recently celebrating 75 years of operation, Sierra at Tahoe urges people to continue to share their stories and their love for the mountain, that is what keeps crews going to reopen.

For updates at Echo Summit and more information for Sierra at Tahoe’s ski season, click here.

