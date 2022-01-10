Northern Nevada law enforcement, Bethel AME Church come together for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January 9 marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“(Law enforcement is) part of our community,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “It’s really important that we understand how tough their jobs are just protecting us day in and day out.”

Those compassionate words from Reno’s mayor weren’t the positive messages for those who protect Northern Nevada.

Sunday morning Debra Whitlock Lax and her congregation at Bethel AME Church invited a dozen members of law enforcement, which included the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in for a special message.

“Most often we deal with people who are not happy to see us,” Sparks Police’s Stephen Goodrum said. “To hear that gratitude and appreciation was very refreshing.”

Pastor Whitlock Lax added “both Reno and Sparks have been tremendous partners with us to connect in with the community. I felt this would be a fantastic time to say ‘yes! Thank you!’”

The day at Bethel AME included meet and greet sessions and a time for worship.

Pastor Whitlock Lax gained an appreciation for law enforcement after spending time with Sheriff Darin Balaam at a get together.

“If we can do that more, especially with the young people, I think our world will change to a loving, kind, merciful world,” she said.

Mayor Schieve will allot $5 million to the Reno Police Department at the end of January to help them hire more officers and members of the unsolved homicides division.

To show appreciation for area law enforcement, post on social media and tag your favorite entity.

