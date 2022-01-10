Nevada law enforcement focus on distracted driving in January

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is joining other Nevada law enforcement agencies to crack down on distracted driving during the month of January. From January 10 to January 22, 2022, WCSO will have extra deputies dedicated to looking for drivers who are distracted while behind the wheel.

The Governors Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety:

Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car.

Don’t ever text and drive, surf the web or read your email while driving. It is dangerous and against the law in most states.

Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible, or sign up for a service that offers this.

If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first.

Use your passengers. Ask a passenger to make the call for you.

Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location to review the map/directions again.

Pets can be a big distraction in the car. Always secure your pets properly before you start to drive.

Keep the kids safe. Pull over to a safe location to address situations with your children in the car.

Focus on the task at hand. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

For more information about Nevada’s distracted driving laws, visit the state’s Zero Fatalities website.

