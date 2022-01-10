Advertisement

Mammoth Unified School District closed temporarily due to COVID concerns

Mono County, Calif., logo
Mono County, Calif., logo(Mono County)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:32 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mono County, Calif. (KOLO) - Effective Monday, Jan. 10, Mono County health officials have ordered the temporary closure of in-person instruction and indoor activities within the Mammoth Unified School District.

The schools affected include Mammoth High School, Mammoth Middle School, Mammoth Elementary School, Sierra High School, Husky Club, Mono County Office of Education’s Inclusive Preschool on the campus of Mammoth Elementary School, and Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action Mammoth Head Start Preschool.

This closure is in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, and the resulting impacts on staffing and resources upon local schools.

Officials say MUSD facilities will be closed for in-person instruction and indoor activities beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday and may re-open for in-person instruction and indoor activities as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

This order does not apply to school-related activities that are conducted outdoors.

For those who need to test, both OptumServe and Mono County Public Health provide COVID-19 testing clinics in Mono County (pending weather-related issues). OptumServe offers testing most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Mammoth Lakes.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno

Latest News

A skier relaxes on a chair lift as he climbs the mountain at the Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort...
Rebuilding Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort
Church service geared toward thanking those who put their lives on the line
Northern Nevada law enforcement, Bethel AME Church come together for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
This is a screenshot from the "Bag It" public service announcement by the Carson Water...
Effort to protect river watershed starts with targeting dog poop
Girl Scouts announce new cookie ahead of 2022 sale season
Girl Scouts announce new cookie ahead of 2022 sale season