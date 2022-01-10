Mammoth Unified School District closed temporarily due to COVID concerns

Mono County, Calif. (KOLO) - Effective Monday, Jan. 10, Mono County health officials have ordered the temporary closure of in-person instruction and indoor activities within the Mammoth Unified School District.

The schools affected include Mammoth High School, Mammoth Middle School, Mammoth Elementary School, Sierra High School, Husky Club, Mono County Office of Education’s Inclusive Preschool on the campus of Mammoth Elementary School, and Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action Mammoth Head Start Preschool.

This closure is in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, and the resulting impacts on staffing and resources upon local schools.

Officials say MUSD facilities will be closed for in-person instruction and indoor activities beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday and may re-open for in-person instruction and indoor activities as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

This order does not apply to school-related activities that are conducted outdoors.

For those who need to test, both OptumServe and Mono County Public Health provide COVID-19 testing clinics in Mono County (pending weather-related issues). OptumServe offers testing most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Mammoth Lakes.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.