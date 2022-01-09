New Nevada Supreme Court chief justice wants to reduce trial court backlog

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Supreme Court Justice Ronald D. Parraguirre became chief justice this month, succeeding Justice James Hardesty.

As chief justice, Parraguirre holds the top seat in the highest state court and acts as head of the Nevada judiciary.

“With the assistance of the Court of Appeals, we have been able to significantly reduce the backlog of pending cases to less than 1,000 cases,” Parraguirre said in a statement. “This is remarkably lower in comparison to the number of pending cases in the preceding years. As we move into a new year, I plan to continue our support of the Court of Appeals so that the appellate courts can continue to resolve more cases and issue more opinions for the people of Nevada.”

Parralguirre called the backlog In trial courts a concern.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, courts were forced to significantly curtail many of their core functions,” Parraiguire said. “This created an unprecedented backlog of cases in many jurisdictions that judges throughout the state are diligently fighting to resolve. I want to ensure every possible resource is available to assist them in their efforts.”

He previously served twice as chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court in 2010 and 2016, and will serve as chief until the end of 2022. He intends to file for re-election in March 2022.

