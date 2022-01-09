More wild horse fencing being installed in Dayton area

DATON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Transportation begins installing about 8 miles of fencing to keep wild horses off U.S. 50 in the Dayton area beginning Monday.

This means until early summer there will be intermittent lanes and shoulder closures of U.S. 50 between Nevada 341 and Chaves Road in Dayton from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers will be rerouted onto side streets sometimes as about 30 cattle guards are installed on U.S. 50. In spring, there will be brief lane closures as the final roadway lights are installed.

Four-foot-high livestock fences will be installed:

Between State Route 341 intersection to just west of River Street (near “Our Park” in west Dayton)

Between Fortune Drive and western Occidental Drive

Between Six Mile Canyon Road and Chaves Road

NDOT is not putting in fencing in high-density residential and business areas. Lights will be placed at the ed of each fence.

Between 2017 and 2019, 27 horse-related crashes were reported in areas where fencing will be placed, NDOT reported in a statement. Horses are the animal third most likely to be involved in a vehicle-animal collision in Nevada, with an average of 35 horse-related crashes every year. Motorists who hit horses are more than twice as likely to be injured or killed than drivers who collide with a deer, NDOT said.

The more than 8 miles of new fence will join the nearly 24 miles of existing highway fencing on U.S. 50 between Dayton and Silver Springs, NDOT reported. Many other highways bordering the Virginia Range wild horse populations have also been fenced, including USA Parkway and U.S 50 Alternate north of Silver Springs. In addition, NDOT has installed three wildlife under-crossings in the Virginia Range.

NDOT offers these tips for driving in areas with wildlife:

Obey all speed limits, traffic signs and regulations.

Wear seatbelts and limit distractions while driving.

Heed animal warning signs. Be alert for the potential of wildlife, particularly where wildlife warning signs are posted.

Actively scan all sides of the road as you drive and look for any signs of wildlife.

Slow down or otherwise adjust driving speeds if necessary to help reduce the chance and impact of an animal collision.

Remember that many accidents are not due to colliding with wildlife but are the result of driving into another car or truck in the opposite lane while trying to avoid colliding with the animal.

