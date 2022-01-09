Effort to protect river watershed starts with targeting dog poop

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A government agency is teaching the public about ways to have a healthier watershed and its first target is pet waste.

The Carson Water Subconservancy District launched its “I Am the Carson Watershed” campaign. The first public service announcement is “Bag It,” which highlights the effects of pet waste on water quality.

CWSD said the Carson River watershed’s estimated 16,000 dogs produce about 12,000 pounds of poop daily.

“As we consider ways to better treat ourselves and our environment in the New Year, this PSA encourages us to be responsible stewards of our pets and our watershed by bagging pet waste and properly disposing of it,” Brenda Hunt, CWSD Watershed program manager, said in a statement. “Besides being gross to step in, pet waste contains pathogens and bacteria that pollute our rivers, lakes and streams. So be a good neighbor and bag it!”

Pollutants from pet waste can seep into groundwater and pollute waterways, making them unsafe for swimming and fishing, CWSD reported.

The PSA campaign addresses other actions to reduce polluted runoff, such as opting for a car wash instead of washing cars at home, absorbing stormwater runoff on residential properties instead of sending it down storm drains and curbing chemical use like fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides.

There will be prizes for those who promote a healthy watershed. January winners will receive $100 pet store gift cards.

Upcoming prizes include free car washes, Carson Hot Springs passes and Nevada State Parks annual passes. For a chance to win, people much watch the announcements on social media, YouTube or the I Am Carson Watershed website, then complete the online pledge or add a photo or video of their own personal watershed moment in the comments section of the Carson River Watershed Facebook page. Or they can post their watershed moments on Instagram using #mywatershedmoment. The comments should highlight actions people can take to promote a healthy Carson River watershed.

More information:

https://iamcarsonriver.org/

https://www.facebook.com/carsonriver

https://www.instagram.com/carsonriverwatershed/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7gdKmh76lPiV_sgf1G-0nQ

