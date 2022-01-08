Advertisement

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border on Friday has died.(WTAE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell.

Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting
Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday
Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama honors late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Snow at Alpine Valley Resort.
Thousands in Sierra without power nearly 2 weeks after storm
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno