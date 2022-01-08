Advertisement

Woman shot in leg at La Quinta Inn

The scene of a shooting at the La Quinta Inn.
The scene of a shooting at the La Quinta Inn.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man fired through the door of the La Quinta Inn near the Reno airport Friday afternoon and injured a woman, the Reno Police Department said.

The bullet hit the woman in the leg and her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

It happened about 4:40 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn on Market Street near Vassar Street.

Police said the injured woman has not shared much information about what happened.

Police described the suspect as clean-shaven and said he drove away in a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www,secretwitness.com.

