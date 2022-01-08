Woman shot in leg at La Quinta Inn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man fired through the door of the La Quinta Inn near the Reno airport Friday afternoon and injured a woman, the Reno Police Department said.

The bullet hit the woman in the leg and her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

It happened about 4:40 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn on Market Street near Vassar Street.

Police said the injured woman has not shared much information about what happened.

Police described the suspect as clean-shaven and said he drove away in a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www,secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.