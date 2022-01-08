Two new park rangers patrolling more than Reno parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are new faces patrolling some areas of Reno.

The city council approved an ordinance allowing the hiring of two full-time park rangers, whose duties extend beyond guarding the parks.

“The parks and places that I enjoy with my family and friends is something that I can actually look after,” said park ranger, Scott Hoffman.

The new rangers jurisdiction has been expanded to include city trails, open spaces, and public property within 350 feet of the shore of the Truckee River within city limits.

Parks manager, Mark Brezina says usage of areas along trails and the Truckee river has significantly increased, creating a need for more public services.

“We get a lot of service requests that there is debris deposited, dumpsites, litter and trash, and having the rangers be able to monitor and assist with more of that cleanup will help with the overall enjoyment of the Truckee river,” said Brezina.

This park rangers program was stablished in 1995 but during the great recession the positions were eliminated.

According to the ordinance, park rangers will monitor these areas to enforce rules and regulations, educating visitors about park usage and services, clean restrooms, empty trash cans and more.

“Usual day starts with first looking over service requests and after we prioritize those, we head into the field to see that they’re addressed and then we head into the city parks and open spaces to make sure they stay safe,” said park ranger Mike Will Young.

The rangers will be unarmed, which homeless advocates say they hope the city commits to, as they fear this could criminalize homelessness.

When asked about these concerns, Brezina said this is not the goal.

“The focus for the ranger program is to provide outreach,” said Brezina. “Education to everyone that’s using our public spaces. Citations and enforcement are the last resort.”

The city encourages residents to voice their complaints and concerns through Reno Direct.

You can also call 775-334-4636 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.