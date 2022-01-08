Advertisement

Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Mississippi toddler who was found December 31.

The men were arrested Wednesday night, WDAM reported. Both made their initial appearance in court Thursday.

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee, 33, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Kim S. Lodge, 62, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Both men were denied bond and remain in custody.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s Jefferson Davis County office will oversee the case.

“The innocence of a child was lost with this assault,” Kittrell said. “An individual (who) does this, these individuals, I don’t understand the mindset. Never have, never will.

“What I do know is anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be amongst us.”

