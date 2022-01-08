Advertisement

Thousands in Sierra without power nearly 2 weeks after storm

Snow at Alpine Valley Resort.
Snow at Alpine Valley Resort.(Kate Abraham/Alpine Valley Resort)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Thousands of residents in the Sierra Nevada remain without running water, heat or power nearly two weeks after a powerful December storm dumped heavy snow that downed trees and damaged electrical equipment.

The outages began after a Dec. 26 storm that was part of a record month of snow for the region.

Pacific Gas & Electric says the vast majority of households have their power back, but crews are still working Saturday to restore electricity to nearly 7,000 customers in the region.

Disability advocates say the prolonged outage has especially been hard for people with disabilities or health issues, who use electrical medical devices like motorized wheelchairs, ventilators, respirators and apnea monitors.

