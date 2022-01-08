Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a Sacramento homicide was arrested Thursday in Reno, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Danthony Chaney, 31, is a suspect in the slaying of a 41-year-old man in front of a liquor store near the Sacramento Zoo on Sunday.

Chaney remained in the Washoe County jail on Saturday awaiting extradition to California. Details about his arrest in Reno were not immediately available.

“This investigation remains active however detectives believe that there are no outstanding suspects related to this incident,” Sacramento police said in a statement.

