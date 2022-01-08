Advertisement

Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno

Danthony Chaney
Danthony Chaney(Washoe County jal)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a Sacramento homicide was arrested Thursday in Reno, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Danthony Chaney, 31, is a suspect in the slaying of a 41-year-old man in front of a liquor store near the Sacramento Zoo on Sunday.

Chaney remained in the Washoe County jail on Saturday awaiting extradition to California. Details about his arrest in Reno were not immediately available.

“This investigation remains active however detectives believe that there are no outstanding suspects related to this incident,” Sacramento police said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting
Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday
Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley

Latest News

Snow at Alpine Valley Resort.
Thousands in Sierra without power nearly 2 weeks after storm
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Harry Reid memorial in Las Vegas draws top Democrats
City of Reno adds two new park rangers
Two new park rangers patrolling more than Reno parks