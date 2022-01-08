Advertisement

Reno Fire Department has record number of calls in 2021

The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in a Telegraph Street storage unit.
The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in a Telegraph Street storage unit.(Wade Barnett/KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (City of Reno) - In 2021, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to 47,321 calls for service, surpassing their previous record of 43,383 calls in 2019. In 2021, RFD operated 17 fire companies out of 14 stations, including 13 engines.

“As Reno grows, so does the need for our firefighters, and we are working hard to build up the Department staffing to meet the demands of the City,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “I am extremely proud of the men and women of the RFD who answer the call every day, determined to make our community a safer place, even amidst the many challenges brought by the ongoing pandemic.”

In addition to answering more calls for service than ever, RFD has played an important role in protecting the community against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the only fire department in the region still providing COVID-19 vaccines, RFD has administered more than 11,000 vaccines since they were approved in December of 2020. Furthermore, RFD has hosted approximately 100 vaccine PODs for City of Reno employees and the Reno community at large.

RFD will be hosting its next vaccine POD on Friday, January 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reno Fire Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. Individuals may receive their first, second or booster doses; boosters are available to anyone ages 18 and up. Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be offered. Space is limited; community members are asked to sign up for an appointment.

For those interested in answering the call to serve our community, the City of Reno is currently recruiting firefighter applicants on its website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday
Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
36th All Reno Radio Blood Drive to address critical shortage in northern Nevada
36th All Reno Radio Blood Drive to address critical shortage in northern Nevada
Ditch at Lemmon Drive and Arkansas in Lemmon Valley
Lemmon Valley residents concerned 2017 flooding could repeat in 2022
High school basketball 1/6/22
1/6/22 High School basketball highlights