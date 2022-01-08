Reno Fire Department has record number of calls in 2021

RENO, Nev. (City of Reno) - In 2021, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to 47,321 calls for service, surpassing their previous record of 43,383 calls in 2019. In 2021, RFD operated 17 fire companies out of 14 stations, including 13 engines.

“As Reno grows, so does the need for our firefighters, and we are working hard to build up the Department staffing to meet the demands of the City,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “I am extremely proud of the men and women of the RFD who answer the call every day, determined to make our community a safer place, even amidst the many challenges brought by the ongoing pandemic.”

In addition to answering more calls for service than ever, RFD has played an important role in protecting the community against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the only fire department in the region still providing COVID-19 vaccines, RFD has administered more than 11,000 vaccines since they were approved in December of 2020. Furthermore, RFD has hosted approximately 100 vaccine PODs for City of Reno employees and the Reno community at large.

RFD will be hosting its next vaccine POD on Friday, January 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reno Fire Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. Individuals may receive their first, second or booster doses; boosters are available to anyone ages 18 and up. Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be offered. Space is limited; community members are asked to sign up for an appointment.

For those interested in answering the call to serve our community, the City of Reno is currently recruiting firefighter applicants on its website.

