Lemmon Valley residents concerned 2017 flooding could repeat in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Canada Geese have found a place to park themselves here in Lemmon Valley.

On the corner of Arkansas and Lemmon Drive it’s a vacant lot usually bone dry. But with the recent storms it’s turned into a small pond with its shore slowly creeping toward homes on the east side of the valley.

“They are back in 2017 all over again,” says Tammy Holt-Still, a Lemmon Valley resident. “Starts in the backyard and moves towards the house. They’ve got to do something at some point,” she says.

Holt-Still and others in this valley say it’s Deja Vu all over again.

Just five years ago, snowstorms, pounded the area filling Swan Lake where excess water made its way into neighborhoods. Severely damaging some properties, residents sued the city of Reno and won citing eminent domain.

Hesco barriers used to keep the water at bay have been taken down, and crews continue to pick up the mesh, metal, and sand. Holt-Still says the county has forgotten to open the culverts and drainage ditches so the water on the east side can flow back into Swan Lake.

The county says the culverts and drainage ditches are all doing their job. Officials say they have not received any calls from Lemmon Valley residents concerning the water or potential flooding.

They add residents should call 311.

But one resident says she has called numerous times and so has her neighbor---specifically about the area located at Tupelo and Idaho Street. In the court battle the ditch running down Tupelo on both sides was called a major artery to alleviate excess water in the area.

While the county says the ditches have been thoroughly cleared, our pictures tell another story.

These are the same conditions present during major flooding beginning in February 2017.

Lemmon Valley residents say history can repeat itself.

