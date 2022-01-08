Judge rejects lawsuit against Nevada open primary ballot question

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A Carson City judge on Thursday rejected a challenge to a political action committee’s efforts to bring open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections to Nevada.

District Court Judge James Wilson rejected efforts from Democratic Party-aligned attorneys attempting to block a ballot initiative asking voters to make the changes to state election law.

Initiative backers propose changing Nevada’s closed primaries, in which only members of political parties can vote to advance candidates to general elections, to open primaries and using “ranked choice voting” in general elections.

